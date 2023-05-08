Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,017 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $54.79. 281,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,873. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

