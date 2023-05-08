Okabena Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Trading Up 0.2 %

PRI stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $182.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.70. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

