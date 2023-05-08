Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 2.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $54,912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $16,683,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 643.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 570,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 493,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $936,088.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,994 shares of company stock worth $7,424,825 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 306,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,223. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.