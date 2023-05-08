Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $7.97 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,436,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,435 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 860,803 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,617.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 568,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after acquiring an additional 564,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 495,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 480,648 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,272. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

