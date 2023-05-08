Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $544,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $9.15 on Monday, hitting $51.54. 7,385,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

