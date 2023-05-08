Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.40. 1,069,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

