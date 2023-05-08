Okabena Investment Services Inc. Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of WDAY traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.36. 887,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,115. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

