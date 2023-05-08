Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,548 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 958,884 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after acquiring an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 289.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 537,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 95,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,835. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

