OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,800 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.17% of OGE Energy worth $92,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,876,000 after purchasing an additional 408,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 292,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,861 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.