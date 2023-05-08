ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

