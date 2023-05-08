Oak Grove Capital LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,382,411. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $544.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

