Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.63.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.15. The stock had a trading volume of 298,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.44 and its 200-day moving average is $335.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

