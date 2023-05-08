Oak Grove Capital LLC Makes New $16.58 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 526,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,000. Brookfield comprises 8.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,527,000. Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,988,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,079,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

