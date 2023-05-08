Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,730,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,741,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

