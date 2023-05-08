Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $125.42. The stock had a trading volume of 498,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,784. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $137.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

