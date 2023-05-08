O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stake Boosted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises 2.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.40% of O-I Glass worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 545,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,318. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O-I Glass

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

