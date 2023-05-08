NXM Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

