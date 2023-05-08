NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $290.58

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $290.58 and last traded at $289.32, with a volume of 22254633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $720.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

