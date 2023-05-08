Nuwellis (NUWE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 170.02%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuwellis Stock Up 1.6 %

NUWE opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuwellis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Featured Stories

