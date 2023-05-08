Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.32

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 48933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $945.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

