Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 5.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32. 1,370,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,081,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $642.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($11.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 494.6% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 3,536,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novavax by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 1,941,100 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $19,325,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 1,023,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $10,393,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

