Northstar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $17.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,260.93. 153,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,946. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,243.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,071.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.