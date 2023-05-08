Northstar Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $239.18. 1,045,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average is $256.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,129 shares of company stock worth $2,728,070. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

