Northstar Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,627 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

