Northstar Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. Safety Insurance Group comprises about 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SAFT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. 14,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,799. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

