Northstar Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,000. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock worth $2,539,967. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.70. 108,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,871. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

