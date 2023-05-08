Northstar Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

NYSE:TDY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $412.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,642. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

