Northstar Asset Management Inc. Invests $10.01 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000. TJX Companies comprises about 3.3% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $108,710,000. Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,655,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after buying an additional 970,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

