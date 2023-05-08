Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,629 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $228.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,575. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.28.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.