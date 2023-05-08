Northstar Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 1.8% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 192,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,072. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

