Northstar Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 320,149 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 320,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,000. Unilever accounts for approximately 5.4% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.3 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

NYSE:UL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 579,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,351. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.