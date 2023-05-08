NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $126.93. The stock had a trading volume of 659,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

