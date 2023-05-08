NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $636,429.66 and $118.74 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,716.30 or 1.00331518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01726454 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

