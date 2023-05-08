NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,430 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.76% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $46,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5,612.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after buying an additional 216,149 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.05. 1,519,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,149. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

