Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 1.5% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.45. 1,399,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.