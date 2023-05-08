Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 110,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 893,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 155.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $964.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Stories

