Newmark Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Down 7.9 %

NMRK traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.39. 1,852,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.70. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 266,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,548 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 74,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.