NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NCR stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. NCR’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NCR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 991,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,083,000 after buying an additional 417,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

