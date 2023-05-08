Nblh (NBLH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Nblh has a market capitalization of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

