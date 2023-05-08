National Bank Financial Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
TransAlta Renewables Price Performance
TransAlta Renewables stock remained flat at $9.32 during trading hours on Monday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australia Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility.
