National Bank Financial Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

TransAlta Renewables stock remained flat at $9.32 during trading hours on Monday. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australia Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.