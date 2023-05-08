Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. Natera has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,670.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,264. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

