Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $31.37. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 150,083 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 18.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 164.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

