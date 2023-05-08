Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $31.92 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

