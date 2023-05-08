Nano (XNO) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Nano has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $99.11 million and approximately $996,391.88 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,015.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00290964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00544545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00404592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

