MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

MP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. 382,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,870. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

