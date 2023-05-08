Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,071.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $281.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.40. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

