Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Moderna by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,488,000 after buying an additional 57,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $137.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.