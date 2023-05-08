Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Moderna by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,488,000 after buying an additional 57,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna stock opened at $137.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
