Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Model N Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $278,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Model N by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 247,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 199,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

