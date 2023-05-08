MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.44. 111,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,912. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.