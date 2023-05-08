MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.44. 111,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,912. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
