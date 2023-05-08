MMA Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,727,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $576,000.

COWZ stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,318 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

